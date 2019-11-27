President Iohannis welcomes future head of the European Council



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the future President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The two officials will have a one-to-one dialogue and at the end of their meeting they will hold a joint press statement. According to the Presidential Administration, during the meeting they will mainly discuss aspects related to the Strategic Agenda of the Union for 2019-2024, the most recent developments concerning Brexit, migration and the foreign affairs of the European Union. Moreover, they will approach the items on the agenda of the European Council's meeting of December 12-13, as well as negotiations regarding the EU budget for 2021-2027, and steps made at EU level on combating climate change. Charles Michel's visit to Bucharest is part of a tour he is taking before taking over as head of the European Council, on December 1. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)