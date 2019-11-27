 
Romaniapress.com

November 27, 2019

President Iohannis welcomes future head of the European Council
Nov 27, 2019

President Iohannis welcomes future head of the European Council.
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the future President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The two officials will have a one-to-one dialogue and at the end of their meeting they will hold a joint press statement. According to the Presidential Administration, during the meeting they will mainly discuss aspects related to the Strategic Agenda of the Union for 2019-2024, the most recent developments concerning Brexit, migration and the foreign affairs of the European Union. Moreover, they will approach the items on the agenda of the European Council’s meeting of December 12-13, as well as negotiations regarding the EU budget for 2021-2027, and steps made at EU level on combating climate change. Charles Michel’s visit to Bucharest is part of a tour he is taking before taking over as head of the European Council, on December 1. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carrefour Unveils New Proximity Store Concept With The Opening Of Carrefour Express Globalworth French retailer Carrefour has launched a new proximity store concept locally, along with the opening of Carrefour Express Globalwoth, which includes a space for BIO products, a Food2Go space for people looking to eat lunch or have a quick snack, and a (...)

Below-3pct deficit only possible with public spending cuts, leaner public sector Without a falling trend in public spending and without a leaner public sector keeping the government deficit below 3pct will not be possible, Bogdan-Octavian Cozmanca, deputy chair of the Fiscal Council, warned on Thursday at a specialist seminar. "Cutting spending in the implementation of (...)

Telecom Regulator: Implementation Of 5G Network To Generate EUR4.7B Revenue In Romania The implementation of 5G telecommunications services will impact Romania’s economy by generating revenue of EUR4.7 billion and creating over 252,000 jobs, Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM told news agency MEDIAFAX.

Hair Care Product Market Up One Third to EUR140M in Four Years Romanian consumers spent almost EUR142 million on hair care products - shampoo, conditioner and hair treatments last year. The figure does not include the sales of hair coloring products, for instance.

Romania Plans To List At Least 20% Of CEC Bank Shares On Bucharest Stock Market, Says Minister Finance Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told private television B1 TV that the plan is to list at least 20% of the shares of state-owned lender CEC Bank, besides the plan to list state-run energy company Hidroelectrica, as stipulated in the governing program of the ruling liberal (...)

Difficult Mission for Finance Ministry at Yearend: Funding the Deficit Raising the budget deficit from 2.8% to 4.3% of GDP, which the Finance Ministry proposed to be able to close 2019 books, was easy on paper. Now it has to find the money to fund this deficit on the domestic or foreign markets.

Pascal Bruckner launches his most recent novel in Bucharest French writer Pascal Bruckner on Wednesday evening launched in Bucharest his most recent novel, "A Year And A Day." Organised by the TREI publishing house, the event took place at the Humanitas bookstore downtown, attracting a large audience. At the end, the author signed a number of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |