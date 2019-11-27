PM Orban not to issue emergency ordinance to regulate public pensions



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that the implementation of the pension law will not lead to a "budget apocalypse," adding that he did not want to issue an emergency ordinance in "vital and sensitive" areas. "I have noticed everyone saying that if the pension law is applied, there will be a budget apocalypse. I tell you that there will be no budget apocalypse. The pension law is in place. In order to change the pension law, you need a parliamentary majority. I am telling you from the outset, I do not want to issue any emergency ordinance in such extremely vital and sensitive areas. Of course we will make an extremely serious assessment of what measures we have to take and especially what the real ability is to support the payment of pensions," said Orban, who participated in a conference on official policy to the business community organised by CursDeGuvernare.ro, with the support from the Bucharest Business School of Economics (ASE) and the AMCHAM American-Romanian Chamber of Commerce. At the same conference, the chief economist of the National Bank of Romania, Valentin Lazea, said that postponing the pension law is the only solution to prevent the budget deficit from widening. Orban called also pointed to the government programme. "We have a governance program that we have released. In that programme, it is very clear that we are preparing a large work team to right up what is wrong in the public pension system; we are preparing impact studies, very serious analyses, and based on the long-term forecasts of these impact studies, we will come up with a change, but not this time. It is unlikely in an election year that Parliament will amend the law," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Orban not to issue emergency ordinance to regulate public pensions.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that the implementation of the pension law will not lead to a "budget apocalypse," adding that he did not want to issue an emergency ordinance in "vital and sensitive" areas. "I have noticed everyone saying that if the pension law is applied, there will be a budget apocalypse. I tell you that there will be no budget apocalypse. The pension law is in place. In order to change the pension law, you need a parliamentary majority. I am telling you from the outset, I do not want to issue any emergency ordinance in such extremely vital and sensitive areas. Of course we will make an extremely serious assessment of what measures we have to take and especially what the real ability is to support the payment of pensions," said Orban, who participated in a conference on official policy to the business community organised by CursDeGuvernare.ro, with the support from the Bucharest Business School of Economics (ASE) and the AMCHAM American-Romanian Chamber of Commerce. At the same conference, the chief economist of the National Bank of Romania, Valentin Lazea, said that postponing the pension law is the only solution to prevent the budget deficit from widening. Orban called also pointed to the government programme. "We have a governance program that we have released. In that programme, it is very clear that we are preparing a large work team to right up what is wrong in the public pension system; we are preparing impact studies, very serious analyses, and based on the long-term forecasts of these impact studies, we will come up with a change, but not this time. It is unlikely in an election year that Parliament will amend the law," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carrefour Unveils New Proximity Store Concept With The Opening Of Carrefour Express Globalworth French retailer Carrefour has launched a new proximity store concept locally, along with the opening of Carrefour Express Globalwoth, which includes a space for BIO products, a Food2Go space for people looking to eat lunch or have a quick snack, and a (...)



Below-3pct deficit only possible with public spending cuts, leaner public sector Without a falling trend in public spending and without a leaner public sector keeping the government deficit below 3pct will not be possible, Bogdan-Octavian Cozmanca, deputy chair of the Fiscal Council, warned on Thursday at a specialist seminar. "Cutting spending in the implementation of (...)



Telecom Regulator: Implementation Of 5G Network To Generate EUR4.7B Revenue In Romania The implementation of 5G telecommunications services will impact Romania’s economy by generating revenue of EUR4.7 billion and creating over 252,000 jobs, Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM told news agency MEDIAFAX.



Hair Care Product Market Up One Third to EUR140M in Four Years Romanian consumers spent almost EUR142 million on hair care products - shampoo, conditioner and hair treatments last year. The figure does not include the sales of hair coloring products, for instance.



Romania Plans To List At Least 20% Of CEC Bank Shares On Bucharest Stock Market, Says Minister Finance Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told private television B1 TV that the plan is to list at least 20% of the shares of state-owned lender CEC Bank, besides the plan to list state-run energy company Hidroelectrica, as stipulated in the governing program of the ruling liberal (...)



Difficult Mission for Finance Ministry at Yearend: Funding the Deficit Raising the budget deficit from 2.8% to 4.3% of GDP, which the Finance Ministry proposed to be able to close 2019 books, was easy on paper. Now it has to find the money to fund this deficit on the domestic or foreign markets.



Pascal Bruckner launches his most recent novel in Bucharest French writer Pascal Bruckner on Wednesday evening launched in Bucharest his most recent novel, "A Year And A Day." Organised by the TREI publishing house, the event took place at the Humanitas bookstore downtown, attracting a large audience. At the end, the author signed a number of (...)

