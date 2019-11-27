PM Orban not to issue emergency ordinance to regulate public pensions
Nov 27, 2019
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that the implementation of the pension law will not lead to a "budget apocalypse," adding that he did not want to issue an emergency ordinance in "vital and sensitive" areas.
"I have noticed everyone saying that if the pension law is applied, there will be a budget apocalypse. I tell you that there will be no budget apocalypse. The pension law is in place. In order to change the pension law, you need a parliamentary majority. I am telling you from the outset, I do not want to issue any emergency ordinance in such extremely vital and sensitive areas. Of course we will make an extremely serious assessment of what measures we have to take and especially what the real ability is to support the payment of pensions," said Orban, who participated in a conference on official policy to the business community organised by CursDeGuvernare.ro, with the support from the Bucharest Business School of Economics (ASE) and the AMCHAM American-Romanian Chamber of Commerce.
At the same conference, the chief economist of the National Bank of Romania, Valentin Lazea, said that postponing the pension law is the only solution to prevent the budget deficit from widening.
Orban called also pointed to the government programme.
"We have a governance program that we have released. In that programme, it is very clear that we are preparing a large work team to right up what is wrong in the public pension system; we are preparing impact studies, very serious analyses, and based on the long-term forecasts of these impact studies, we will come up with a change, but not this time. It is unlikely in an election year that Parliament will amend the law," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
