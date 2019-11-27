Leu Exchange Rate Drops To 4.7792 Units Vs Euro
Nov 27, 2019
Leu Exchange Rate Drops To 4.7792 Units Vs Euro.
The Romanian leu fell against the euro by midday Wednesday and the central bank’s reference was set at 4.7792 units.
