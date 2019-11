Fiscal Council Head Warns Pension Hike Could Push Budget Gap to 8% in 2022



Romania's new pension law, which would raise public pensions by 40% starting September 2020, complicates budget construction for the next years and would take social assistance spending from 10.6% of GDP in 2019 to 14.35% of GDP in 2020, said Daniel Daianu, head of the Fiscal (...)