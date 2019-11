Patria Bank Lists Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Market



Patria Bank corporate bonds, issued within a private placement brokered by Tradeville on September 16-17, which drew total subscriptions of EUR8.49 million, have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) Patria Bank Lists Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Market.Patria Bank corporate bonds, issued within a private placement brokered by Tradeville on September 16-17, which drew total subscriptions of EUR8.49 million, have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]