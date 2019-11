Zexe Brand Founder Invests EUR100,000 In Amalgam Zexe Concept Project In Bucharest



Alexandru Consulea, the founder of the Zexe brand, has invested EUR100,000 in the Amalgam Zexe Concept project which comprises a restaurant, a coffee shop, a veranda and a flower shop located in Bucharest’s Dorobanti area. Zexe Brand Founder Invests EUR100,000 In Amalgam Zexe Concept Project In Bucharest.Alexandru Consulea, the founder of the Zexe brand, has invested EUR100,000 in the Amalgam Zexe Concept project which comprises a restaurant, a coffee shop, a veranda and a flower shop located in Bucharest’s Dorobanti area. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]