Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has sold its 5.4% stake in special steels manufacturer Otelinox Targoviste, majority owned by Samsung (94.2%) for RON5.4 million. SIF Oltenia Sells Stake in Steel Maker Otelinox for RON5.4M.Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has sold its 5.4% stake in special steels manufacturer Otelinox Targoviste, majority owned by Samsung (94.2%) for RON5.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]