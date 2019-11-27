President Iohannis: I believe it would be really good to move toward early elections next spring



President Klaus Iohannis Wednesday opted for early elections in the spring, showing that he will have discussions on this topic with all political leaders. "I will have discussions with all the political leaders. I have always talked with all the political leaders, because at the top of the state it does not matter whether you like someone or not, we do politics and I want to do politics in such a way as to yield results," President Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He maintained he does not count on the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in this matter, because "the PSD has always disagreed with what I or PNL [the National Liberal Party] have said, I do not expect them to be friendly all of a sudden now, nor do I count on them. The PSD was sanctioned drastically by the electorate. If they have understood something from here, that's good. If not, we will continue with or without them."AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)