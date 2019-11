Lehel András, Ambient Franchisee: We Want to Regain Market Share Ambient Lost in 2009-2016



Lehel András, the entrepreneur who operates four Ambient DIY stores as a franchisee via APC Universal Partner, expects sales to reach 89 million lei (EUR19 million) in 2019, 28% higher than last year.