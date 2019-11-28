U-BT Cluj beats Enisey Krasnoyarsk, finishes 1st in Group G at FIBA Europe Cup
Nov 28, 2019
U-BT Cluj-Napoca finished 1st in Group G of the men’s basketball competition FIBA Europe Cup, after defeating Russian team Enisey Krasnoyarsk 97-83 (21-20, 29-25 , 30-24, 17-14), at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday evening.
The team had five wins and just one loss.
In Cluj, the team coached by Mihai Silvasan led the game most of the time, resisting in the last quarter to the assault of the Russian team from Krasnoyarsk.
Karlo Zganec and Patrick Richard were the top performers of the Cluj team. Playing for it were Kerron Johnson - 8 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists; Darko Planinic 18 p, 6 rbd, 1 ast; Artis Ate 7 p, 6 rbd, 3 ast; Stefan Grasu, Nandor Kuti 5 p, 1 rbd; Donatas Tarolis 7 p, 2 rbd, 3 ast; Charles Zganec 15 p, 3 rbd, 8 ast; Andrey Kalnichenko 16 p, 2 rbd, 2 ast; Patrick Richard 21 p, 3 rbd, 4 ast, and Rares Uta.
The Enisey line-up comprised Artem Komissarov 8 p, 6 rbd, 1 ast; Ivan Viktorov 1 ast; Denis Zakharov 9 p, 4 rbd, 2 ast; Ilya Popov 9 p, 2 rbd, 1 ast; Nikola Rebic 12 p, 1 rbd, 6 ast; Davion Christopher Lamont Berry 26 p, 3 rbd, 3 ast; Tomislav Zubcic 9 p, 4 rbd, 3 ast; Dustin Vidal Morgan Hogue 8 p, 2 rbd; Igor Kanygin 2 p, 3 rbd, 1 ast; Sergei Mitusov 1 ast.
In the other G Group fixture, BC Balkan Botevgrad defeated Soedertalje 90-89.
U-BT Cluj-Napoca finished first with 11 points, followed by Enisey, 10 points; BC Balkan, 8 points; Soedertalje, 7 points. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
