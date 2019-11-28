U-BT Cluj beats Enisey Krasnoyarsk, finishes 1st in Group G at FIBA Europe Cup



U-BT Cluj-Napoca finished 1st in Group G of the men’s basketball competition FIBA Europe Cup, after defeating Russian team Enisey Krasnoyarsk 97-83 (21-20, 29-25 , 30-24, 17-14), at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday evening. The team had five wins and just one loss. In Cluj, the team coached by Mihai Silvasan led the game most of the time, resisting in the last quarter to the assault of the Russian team from Krasnoyarsk. Karlo Zganec and Patrick Richard were the top performers of the Cluj team. Playing for it were Kerron Johnson - 8 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists; Darko Planinic 18 p, 6 rbd, 1 ast; Artis Ate 7 p, 6 rbd, 3 ast; Stefan Grasu, Nandor Kuti 5 p, 1 rbd; Donatas Tarolis 7 p, 2 rbd, 3 ast; Charles Zganec 15 p, 3 rbd, 8 ast; Andrey Kalnichenko 16 p, 2 rbd, 2 ast; Patrick Richard 21 p, 3 rbd, 4 ast, and Rares Uta. The Enisey line-up comprised Artem Komissarov 8 p, 6 rbd, 1 ast; Ivan Viktorov 1 ast; Denis Zakharov 9 p, 4 rbd, 2 ast; Ilya Popov 9 p, 2 rbd, 1 ast; Nikola Rebic 12 p, 1 rbd, 6 ast; Davion Christopher Lamont Berry 26 p, 3 rbd, 3 ast; Tomislav Zubcic 9 p, 4 rbd, 3 ast; Dustin Vidal Morgan Hogue 8 p, 2 rbd; Igor Kanygin 2 p, 3 rbd, 1 ast; Sergei Mitusov 1 ast. In the other G Group fixture, BC Balkan Botevgrad defeated Soedertalje 90-89. U-BT Cluj-Napoca finished first with 11 points, followed by Enisey, 10 points; BC Balkan, 8 points; Soedertalje, 7 points. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) U-BT Cluj beats Enisey Krasnoyarsk, finishes 1st in Group G at FIBA Europe Cup.U-BT Cluj-Napoca finished 1st in Group G of the men’s basketball competition FIBA Europe Cup, after defeating Russian team Enisey Krasnoyarsk 97-83 (21-20, 29-25 , 30-24, 17-14), at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca on Wednesday evening. The team had five wins and just one loss. In Cluj, the team coached by Mihai Silvasan led the game most of the time, resisting in the last quarter to the assault of the Russian team from Krasnoyarsk. Karlo Zganec and Patrick Richard were the top performers of the Cluj team. Playing for it were Kerron Johnson - 8 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists; Darko Planinic 18 p, 6 rbd, 1 ast; Artis Ate 7 p, 6 rbd, 3 ast; Stefan Grasu, Nandor Kuti 5 p, 1 rbd; Donatas Tarolis 7 p, 2 rbd, 3 ast; Charles Zganec 15 p, 3 rbd, 8 ast; Andrey Kalnichenko 16 p, 2 rbd, 2 ast; Patrick Richard 21 p, 3 rbd, 4 ast, and Rares Uta. The Enisey line-up comprised Artem Komissarov 8 p, 6 rbd, 1 ast; Ivan Viktorov 1 ast; Denis Zakharov 9 p, 4 rbd, 2 ast; Ilya Popov 9 p, 2 rbd, 1 ast; Nikola Rebic 12 p, 1 rbd, 6 ast; Davion Christopher Lamont Berry 26 p, 3 rbd, 3 ast; Tomislav Zubcic 9 p, 4 rbd, 3 ast; Dustin Vidal Morgan Hogue 8 p, 2 rbd; Igor Kanygin 2 p, 3 rbd, 1 ast; Sergei Mitusov 1 ast. In the other G Group fixture, BC Balkan Botevgrad defeated Soedertalje 90-89. U-BT Cluj-Napoca finished first with 11 points, followed by Enisey, 10 points; BC Balkan, 8 points; Soedertalje, 7 points. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People's Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)



CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.



Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.



Revolution case, postponed until February 21, 2020 The High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania's Supreme Court, has postponed for February 21, 2020 the debates in the Revolution case, in which former President Ion Iliescu is accused of crimes against humanity. Over 600 persons turned up, on Friday, at the headquarters of the (...)



Gov't is preparing bill amending OUG 114 to repeal several articles The government will prepare a bill for repealing several articles of Emergency ordinance (OUG) 114, provisions that have affected "in an extremely negative way" the business environment, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday. "In the case of any kind of law-making that (...)



La Lorraine Romania Invests EUR12.5M In Production Expansion At Its Plant In Campia Turzii La Lorraine Romania, bakery products manufacturer held by Belgian La Lorraine Bakery Group and distribution company Macromex, has invested EUR12.5 million in its plant in Campia Turzii, which makes frozen prebaked bakery and pastry products, to install a new production line, for the local (...)



District 3 Mayor Negoita: We have irrevocably won Pantelimon Park Bucharest District 3 Mayor Robert Negoita announced on Friday that the district's mayoralty has won "irrevocably" Pantelimon Park, after much of it had been claimed, similarly to the IOR Park. "We have irrevocably won the Pantelimon Park. Not many know that I was in trial (...)

