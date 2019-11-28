Romania Plans To List At Least 20% Of CEC Bank Shares On Bucharest Stock Market, Says Minister



Finance Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told private television B1 TV that the plan is to list at least 20% of the shares of state-owned lender CEC Bank, besides the plan to list state-run energy company Hidroelectrica, as stipulated in the governing program of the ruling liberal (...) Romania Plans To List At Least 20% Of CEC Bank Shares On Bucharest Stock Market, Says Minister.Finance Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told private television B1 TV that the plan is to list at least 20% of the shares of state-owned lender CEC Bank, besides the plan to list state-run energy company Hidroelectrica, as stipulated in the governing program of the ruling liberal (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]