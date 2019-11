Difficult Mission for Finance Ministry at Yearend: Funding the Deficit



Raising the budget deficit from 2.8% to 4.3% of GDP, which the Finance Ministry proposed to be able to close 2019 books, was easy on paper. Now it has to find the money to fund this deficit on the domestic or foreign markets.