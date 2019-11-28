Carrefour Unveils New Proximity Store Concept With The Opening Of Carrefour Express Globalworth



French retailer Carrefour has launched a new proximity store concept locally, along with the opening of Carrefour Express Globalwoth, which includes a space for BIO products, a Food2Go space for people looking to eat lunch or have a quick snack, and a (...) Carrefour Unveils New Proximity Store Concept With The Opening Of Carrefour Express Globalworth.French retailer Carrefour has launched a new proximity store concept locally, along with the opening of Carrefour Express Globalwoth, which includes a space for BIO products, a Food2Go space for people looking to eat lunch or have a quick snack, and a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]