Telecom Regulator: Implementation Of 5G Network To Generate EUR4.7B Revenue In Romania



The implementation of 5G telecommunications services will impact Romania's economy by generating revenue of EUR4.7 billion and creating over 252,000 jobs, Romania's telecom regulator ANCOM told news agency MEDIAFAX.