Klaus Iohannis garnered 66.09 percent of the valid votes cast in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, while Viorica Dancila got 33.91 percent, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu informed on Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)