Concert and AGERPRES photography exhibition on Romania’s National Day, in Istanbul



Romania’s National Day is celebrated in Istanbul through an extraordinary concert to be performed by the Transilvan Quartet and the photography exhibition "Romania: Evolution" presented by the National News Agency AGERPRES on November 29, at the Pera Emek Concert Hall - Beyoglu. The evening will be opened with the varnishing of the exhibition "Romania: Evolution," to be presented in Istanbul for the first time, at the initiative of the Romanian Cultural Institute "Dimitrie Cantemir" based in Istanbul. The exhibition will include the best images from the historical archive of AGERPRES, as well as a few pictures taken in the recent years by the photo journalists of the National News Agency, to be added images from the archive of the news agency Associated Press, which shows personalities such as King Ferdinand I and Queen Mary, King Mihai I, Eugen Ionesco, Nadia Comaneci. The photographs from the AGERPRES archive illustrate the cultural, artistic, political and sports life of the country, with pictures of Maria Tanase or George Enescu. The photographers of the agency caught the inter-war Bucharest and artists such as Constantin Tanase doing shows for the Romanian soldiers, the December 1989 Revolution or other recent events. The evening will continue in Istanbul with a concert performed by the Transilvan Quarter, made of Gabriel Croitoru - first violin, Nicusos Silaghi - second violin, Marius Suarasan - viol, and Vasile Jucan - cello. The repertoire of the extraordinary concert that the Transilvan Quartet will perform in Istanbul includes pieces by W. A. Mozart, Kreisler or Dvorak, as well as Romanian folk songs suites from Banat and Transilvania: W. A. Mozart - "Divertismento KV 137 B flat (Molto allegro)"; Edward Elgar - "Salut d’amour"; W. A. Mozart - "Divertismento KV 136 D major (Presto)"; Fritz Kreisler - "Liebesleid"; Jules Massenet - "Meditation"; Antonin Dvorak - "Humoresque"; John Williams - "Schindler’s List"; Carlos Gardel - "Por una cabeza"; R. Martin (Arr.) - "Black eyes"; Romanian folk songs suites from Banat, Transilvania and Muntenia. The Transilvan Quartet was created in 1987 under the umbrella of the Transilvania Philharmonic and, in recognition of its value, in 1989 it was granted the status of "State Quartet." An exceptional violinist, Gabriel Croitoru won numerous awards, and he will be performing in Istanbul with a violin made by the famous luthier Joseph Guarnerius in 1730, which belonged to George Enescu. In 1998, Gabriel Croitoru won the Contest organised by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the International Foundation "I. Voicu" for the right to use the single Stradivarius (also called Elder) violin that remained. In 2008, the violinist won the right to use the violin made by the famous luthier Joseph Guarnerius in 1730, which belonged to George Enescu, becoming thus the only Romanian player who won the right to use both violins. He is now playing this famous instrument called "The Cathedral," for its sound. The event in Istanbul, proposed by the Romanian Cultural Institute "Dimitrie Cantemir" is meant, first of all, to celebrate Romania’s National Day, and also to harmonize the project with the multi-annual strategy of the Romanian Cultural Institute, which includes, among other things, the organisation of large events. 