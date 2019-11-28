Leu Exchange Rate Appreciates Slightly To 4.7788 Vs Euro



The Romanian leu gained slightly against the euro by midday Thursday and the central bank set the leu's reference rate versus the euro at 4.7788. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]