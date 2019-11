MedLife Invests EUR1.5M In Its Second Hyperclinic In Galati



Private medical services provider MedLife is opening its second hyperclinic in Galati, with outpatient and medical imaging services, following an investment of EUR1.5 million. It also said it will continue its expansion plans into towns with average population, through acquisitions and (...) MedLife Invests EUR1.5M In Its Second Hyperclinic In Galati.Private medical services provider MedLife is opening its second hyperclinic in Galati, with outpatient and medical imaging services, following an investment of EUR1.5 million. It also said it will continue its expansion plans into towns with average population, through acquisitions and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]