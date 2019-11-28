Paying Taxes 2020: Romania has the best Tax and Contribution Rate (TTCR) in Europe



By Jerom Bolt Paying Taxes, an annual study from PwC and the World Bank Group, helps governments and businesses understand how their tax systems compare on the global stage and helps tax administrations learn from what others are doing. Now in its 14th edition, this year's study looks at how (...) Paying Taxes 2020: Romania has the best Tax and Contribution Rate (TTCR) in Europe.