Romanian Antitrust Body Looks into Hammerer Takeover of Hydro Extrusion



Romania's Competition Council said Thursday it was looking into the takeover of Hydro Extrusion by Austrian Hammerer Aluminium Industries Holding. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]