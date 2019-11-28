There is much interest from American investors for Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund



Investors in the United States show much interest for the Investment Fund of the Three Seas Initiative, stated, on Thursday, for AGERPRES, Pawel Nierada, member of the Oversight Council of the Fund on the part of Polish Bank BGK - one of the two initiators of the fund. There is much interest on the part of investors from the USA. There was a big misunderstanding at the beginning, relating to certain persons in Brussels, and they saw this initiative as a majority American action, which is not the case. It's a national initiative, and we will speak with investors at the global level. In what regards American investors, it's very complicated because of the regulatory framework in the United States. We must be very careful at the way in which we approach American investors, there must be authorized organisms, but certainly we will attract all reputable money sources from the US, from Canada, Australia, Norway, Israel, South Korea and so forth, stated the representative of the Oversight Council of the Investment Fund of the Three Seas Initiative. He rejected the possibility of collaborating, for the moment, with financiers from China. The fund is open to other countries, to all development institutions in other countries, they can join when they are ready to do so. Today we have Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Latvia with representatives in the Oversight Council, and I can say that this team will extend soon in other countries, which will formally, officially, join the project. (...) We will bring even more money in the region by inviting to the fund investors from the outside, like the pension funds in Canada, South Korea, in Japan and other countries, which at the moment are not involved in our countries. This fund is a traditional one; established in Luxembourg, because there the procedures to establish such a fund are very simple and thus we've avoided contradictory discussions between members. The fund is managed by the company Fox Asset Management, which ensures the general oversight of asset management services and the fund has two portfolio managers, Credit Suisse and Amber Infrastructure Group, Pawel Nierada mentioned.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

