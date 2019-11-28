Three Seas Initiative member states requiring almost 600 bln euros in infrastructure modernization investments



The investment needs for the modernization of the transport, energy and digital infrastructure in the 12 countries of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) amount to almost 600 billion euros, while the EU budget for this type of investments in the region is 42 billion euros for the period 2021 - 2027, said Pawel Nierada, member of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund Oversight Council on behalf of the Polish bank BGK, citing a survey by consulting company SpotData. The chair of the Fund’s Oversight Council, Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, who is also CEO of the Polish bank BGK, told AGERPRES on Thursday that in order to have their financing needs met, the member states of the Three Seas Initiative should speak in one voice before the European financial institutions. Daszynska-Muzyczka also said that the EU will fail if it does not modernize the energy and transport infrastructure of the 3SI states and that the latter should approach the European Investment Bank (EIB) through the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund. In this regard, she said that each of the 12 3SI member countries should invite the EIB to take part in the initiatives of the Investment Fund. The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund will finance energy, transport or digitization projects in the 12 member states that will connect at least two countries, said the chair of the Fund’s Oversight Council. This region presents extraordinary infrastructure creation opportunities, compared to the infrastructure that already exists in Western Europe. I think the fund will grow by another 1 billion euros next year, said Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka. Pawel Nierada explained that the purpose is for the funded projects to have an impact on several countries in the area. The most important reason why we want the Fund’s activity to succeed is because we want to subsequently attract even more capital. We do not want to compete with the European funds for infrastructure, nor with the national ones, our aim is to bring even more money to the region, Nierada said. The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund is a fund initiated in May 2019 by the governments of Poland and Romania, through the Polish bank BGK and Romania’s EximBank, with the two having contributed a combined 500-plus million euros. The Fund is set to finance infrastructure, energy and digitization projects in the 3SI space - Romania, Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The Chair of the Fund’s Oversight Council explained that the Fund will work according to the market rules. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Three Seas Initiative member states requiring almost 600 bln euros in infrastructure modernization investments.The investment needs for the modernization of the transport, energy and digital infrastructure in the 12 countries of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) amount to almost 600 billion euros, while the EU budget for this type of investments in the region is 42 billion euros for the period 2021 - 2027, said Pawel Nierada, member of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund Oversight Council on behalf of the Polish bank BGK, citing a survey by consulting company SpotData. The chair of the Fund’s Oversight Council, Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka, who is also CEO of the Polish bank BGK, told AGERPRES on Thursday that in order to have their financing needs met, the member states of the Three Seas Initiative should speak in one voice before the European financial institutions. Daszynska-Muzyczka also said that the EU will fail if it does not modernize the energy and transport infrastructure of the 3SI states and that the latter should approach the European Investment Bank (EIB) through the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund. In this regard, she said that each of the 12 3SI member countries should invite the EIB to take part in the initiatives of the Investment Fund. The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund will finance energy, transport or digitization projects in the 12 member states that will connect at least two countries, said the chair of the Fund’s Oversight Council. This region presents extraordinary infrastructure creation opportunities, compared to the infrastructure that already exists in Western Europe. I think the fund will grow by another 1 billion euros next year, said Beata Daszynska-Muzyczka. Pawel Nierada explained that the purpose is for the funded projects to have an impact on several countries in the area. The most important reason why we want the Fund’s activity to succeed is because we want to subsequently attract even more capital. We do not want to compete with the European funds for infrastructure, nor with the national ones, our aim is to bring even more money to the region, Nierada said. The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund is a fund initiated in May 2019 by the governments of Poland and Romania, through the Polish bank BGK and Romania’s EximBank, with the two having contributed a combined 500-plus million euros. The Fund is set to finance infrastructure, energy and digitization projects in the 3SI space - Romania, Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The Chair of the Fund’s Oversight Council explained that the Fund will work according to the market rules. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People's Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)



CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.



Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.



Revolution case, postponed until February 21, 2020 The High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania's Supreme Court, has postponed for February 21, 2020 the debates in the Revolution case, in which former President Ion Iliescu is accused of crimes against humanity. Over 600 persons turned up, on Friday, at the headquarters of the (...)



Gov't is preparing bill amending OUG 114 to repeal several articles The government will prepare a bill for repealing several articles of Emergency ordinance (OUG) 114, provisions that have affected "in an extremely negative way" the business environment, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday. "In the case of any kind of law-making that (...)



La Lorraine Romania Invests EUR12.5M In Production Expansion At Its Plant In Campia Turzii La Lorraine Romania, bakery products manufacturer held by Belgian La Lorraine Bakery Group and distribution company Macromex, has invested EUR12.5 million in its plant in Campia Turzii, which makes frozen prebaked bakery and pastry products, to install a new production line, for the local (...)



District 3 Mayor Negoita: We have irrevocably won Pantelimon Park Bucharest District 3 Mayor Robert Negoita announced on Friday that the district's mayoralty has won "irrevocably" Pantelimon Park, after much of it had been claimed, similarly to the IOR Park. "We have irrevocably won the Pantelimon Park. Not many know that I was in trial (...)

