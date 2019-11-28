PM Orban: Gov’t to find the best solution to have compensatory appeal provisions reversed



The government will find the best solution to have the provisions regarding the compensatory appeal reversed, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. "I've seen the statements made by our colleague, [Justice Minister Predoiu], cited in the media, and I would like to dispel all doubts about the National Liberal Party's governing program on the judiciary and the compensatory appeal. The specific goals include the revision of the law on the conditional release, the compensatory appeal and strengthening the capacity of public order and security institutions in the prevention and combat of crime. The approval of the bill reversing the compensatory appeal and the strengthening of the probation service for the monitoring of the released convicts is also on the list of urgent measures. (...) We will find the best solution to generate the repeal of the provisions of the compensatory appeal which have put in danger the life, the physical integrity, the personal goods of the Romanian citizens, by the early release of convicts, especially of those convicted of serious crimes, so that the citizens' lives and safety are no longer put at jeopardy," Ludovic Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting. Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday that the Justice Ministry will support in Parliament those legislative proposals leading to the repeal of the compensatory appeal in its current form. "Reversing the compensatory appeal overnight, without preparing all the necessary plans and discussing with ECHR and having the custodial capacity extended, would lead to side effects even more severe than the current ones. At the same time, in the political negotiations with other parties for the investiture vote, the government has pledged to not resort to emergency ordinances in the judiciary," Predoiu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

