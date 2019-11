Taiwan’s Aten Chooses Romania over Hungary for Repair Center and Sales Office



Taiwan-based Aten, one of the world's largest manufacturers of connectivity and access management hardware, has chosen Romania to open its regional center that will supervise sales and repair equipment.