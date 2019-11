Finance Minister Says CEC Bank Will Be Listed Via Capital Increase By End-2020



State-run lender CEC Bank will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by the end of 2020, and the package of shares to be placed on the stock market will be the equivalent of at least 20% of the lender’s share capital, Finance Minister Florin Citu on (...) Finance Minister Says CEC Bank Will Be Listed Via Capital Increase By End-2020.State-run lender CEC Bank will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by the end of 2020, and the package of shares to be placed on the stock market will be the equivalent of at least 20% of the lender’s share capital, Finance Minister Florin Citu on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]