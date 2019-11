Romania’s Top Ten Entrepreneurial Businesses Valued at Almost RON75B



The ten most valuable Romanian entrepreneurial businesses are valued at almost 75 billion lei (EUR16 billion) in 2019, about 50% more than in the previous year, ZF has calculated based on the data in the latest edition of „Top 100 cele mai valoroase companii din economie” (“Top 100 most valuable (...) Romania’s Top Ten Entrepreneurial Businesses Valued at Almost RON75B.The ten most valuable Romanian entrepreneurial businesses are valued at almost 75 billion lei (EUR16 billion) in 2019, about 50% more than in the previous year, ZF has calculated based on the data in the latest edition of „Top 100 cele mai valoroase companii din economie” (“Top 100 most valuable (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]