ForMin Aurescu welcomes Ambassador Klemm on his farewell visit, reiterates interest in Visa Waiver



Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu has welcomed at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters, on Friday, Ambassador of the U.S. in Bucharest Hans Klemm, on his farewell visit, context in which he reiterated and argued "Romania’s legitimate interest" to access the Visa Waiver programme. According to a MAE release, Minister Aurescu has expressed the special appreciation of the Romanian side, as well as his own for the entire activity of Ambassador Hans Klemm during his tenure in Bucharest and his substantial and very effective personal involvement in the development and strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership. On this occasion, Aurescu has evoked "the excellent character of the high-level political interaction, unprecedented in terms of pace and substance in the history of bilateral relations," achieved as a result of President Klaus Iohannis’s meetings with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in June 2017 and August 2019, "meetings which have decisively contributed to the expansion and strengthening of the Strategic Partnership." In his turn, Ambassador Klemm thanked Minister Bogdan Aurescu for the excellent cooperation and personal contribution to the strengthening of the Strategic Partnership, and evoked important moments and accomplishments of this mandate, which both officials worked and contributed to. "Recalling the recent meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels, Minister Aurescu underscored the importance of expanding the US military presence in Romania and strengthening the NATO defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank, including in the Black Sea. The Romanian Minister called to mind the most important aspects of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting in Brussels, taking into account the preparations for the meeting of NATO leaders in London, between 3 and 4 December 2019," the release showed. Furthermore, the two officials briefly evoked the significant developments over the last period in the dynamics of the bilateral dialogue, including strengthening cooperation in the civil nuclear area and ensuring security for 5G networks, aspects of strategic importance for the common prosperity and security of the U.S. and Romania. Moreover, Minister Aurescu reiterated and argued "Romania’s legitimate interest, one of the most firm and committed partners of the U.S., to access the Visa Waiver programme" and voiced confidence that "the positive trend, of constantly decreasing the visa refusal rate during Ambassador Klemm’s tenure would also continue during his successor’s mandate." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ForMin Aurescu welcomes Ambassador Klemm on his farewell visit, reiterates interest in Visa Waiver.Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu has welcomed at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters, on Friday, Ambassador of the U.S. in Bucharest Hans Klemm, on his farewell visit, context in which he reiterated and argued "Romania’s legitimate interest" to access the Visa Waiver programme. According to a MAE release, Minister Aurescu has expressed the special appreciation of the Romanian side, as well as his own for the entire activity of Ambassador Hans Klemm during his tenure in Bucharest and his substantial and very effective personal involvement in the development and strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership. On this occasion, Aurescu has evoked "the excellent character of the high-level political interaction, unprecedented in terms of pace and substance in the history of bilateral relations," achieved as a result of President Klaus Iohannis’s meetings with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in June 2017 and August 2019, "meetings which have decisively contributed to the expansion and strengthening of the Strategic Partnership." In his turn, Ambassador Klemm thanked Minister Bogdan Aurescu for the excellent cooperation and personal contribution to the strengthening of the Strategic Partnership, and evoked important moments and accomplishments of this mandate, which both officials worked and contributed to. "Recalling the recent meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels, Minister Aurescu underscored the importance of expanding the US military presence in Romania and strengthening the NATO defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank, including in the Black Sea. The Romanian Minister called to mind the most important aspects of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting in Brussels, taking into account the preparations for the meeting of NATO leaders in London, between 3 and 4 December 2019," the release showed. Furthermore, the two officials briefly evoked the significant developments over the last period in the dynamics of the bilateral dialogue, including strengthening cooperation in the civil nuclear area and ensuring security for 5G networks, aspects of strategic importance for the common prosperity and security of the U.S. and Romania. Moreover, Minister Aurescu reiterated and argued "Romania’s legitimate interest, one of the most firm and committed partners of the U.S., to access the Visa Waiver programme" and voiced confidence that "the positive trend, of constantly decreasing the visa refusal rate during Ambassador Klemm’s tenure would also continue during his successor’s mandate." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR's Barna on the elimination of special pensions for MPs: We absolutely agree USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said on Saturday that the special pensions of the MPs can be eliminated, while the magistrates and the military's cannot be, given that ''there are international treaties and Constitutional Court decisions' in this (...)



Patriarch Daniel in his service on St. Andrew's Day: Through faith we keep our national identity The Romanian people kept their national identity against the many migrant people, pagans, through faith, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, said in his service delivered during the Holy Liturgy held at the People's Cathedral on St. Andrew's Day. "We have (...)



Royal visit to Iasi to celebrate National Day Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romania Crown and HRH Prince Radu will celebrate this year Romania's National Day in Iasi, as a tribute to Her great-grandparents, King Ferdinand I the Unifier and Queen Mary. The royalties will end thus a series of 75 public events in which (...)



President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew's Day President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message on the occasion on St. Andrew Day, which he called "an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora." "Dear Romanians, I am glad to share the joy of celebrating St. Andrew's Day, the (...)



Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People's Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)



CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.



Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

