Top 30 companies with Romanian shareholding to reach 180 billion lei in total business turnover in 2019



The top 30 companies with Romanian shareholding will exceed among them 180 billion lei in business turnover, double the figures of one decade ago, according to estimates of Frames Media Network Romania published in a specialist analysis. In 2018 the aggregate business turnover of the top 30 companies that had local shareholders reached 164.1 billion lei, as against 92 billion lei in 2010. At the same time, their profitability followed a similar rising trend, from to 5.17 billion lei in 2010, to 12.1 billion lei in 2018. Topping the 2018 ranking of the 30 most important companies with Romanian shareholding was OMV Petrom oil and gas company which, through the two companies considered in the analysis (OMV Petrom Marketing SRL and OMV Petrom SA), posted an aggregate turnover of 35.6 billion lei, up by 6 billion lei from the previous year. The following places in the ranking are occupied, by order of turnover, by the two companies of Rompetrol - Rompetrol Rafinare SA and Rompetrol Downstream SRL, both with mixed Romanian and Dutch shareholders, with an aggregate turnover of 25 billion lei in 2018, 20 billion le more the one year before. According to the Frames analysis, the ranking of the top 10 companies is rounded up by Kaufland Romania SCS (mixed German and Romanian shareholding), with a turnover of 10.8 billion lei; Lidl Discount SRL (7.7 billion lei); Dedeman SRL (7.2 billion lei); Engie SA (6 billion lei); Orange Romania SA (5.7 billion lei), and Romgaz SA (4.96 billion lei). The 2018 ranking also includes a cumulative businesses turnover of 60.7 billion lei posted by: Hidroelectrica SA, Dante International SA (eMag), Electrica Furnizare SA, Mediplus Exim SRL, E.ON Energia SA, Fildas Trading SRL, Altex Romania SA , OMV Petrom Gas SRL, Oltenia Energy Complex, Transelectrica SA, Telekom Romania Communication SRL, Takata Romania SRL, Alro SA, Oscar Downstream SRL, Coca-Cola HBC Romania SRL, Enel Energie Muntenia SA, Enel Energie SA, BlueAir Aviation SA, Nuclearelectrica SA and Telekom Romania Mobile Communications SA. In terms of workforce, the data show that, in 2018, the 30 companies considered in the analysis reported a number of 97,598 employees, down by more than 16,000 from the previous year and by more than 22,000 as against 2016. The analysis of the consulting company Frames was carried out on using financial data reported to the National Companies Registry Office and the Ministry of Public Finance by the companies that also include Romanian shareholders, between 2010 and 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Top 30 companies with Romanian shareholding to reach 180 billion lei in total business turnover in 2019.The top 30 companies with Romanian shareholding will exceed among them 180 billion lei in business turnover, double the figures of one decade ago, according to estimates of Frames Media Network Romania published in a specialist analysis. In 2018 the aggregate business turnover of the top 30 companies that had local shareholders reached 164.1 billion lei, as against 92 billion lei in 2010. At the same time, their profitability followed a similar rising trend, from to 5.17 billion lei in 2010, to 12.1 billion lei in 2018. Topping the 2018 ranking of the 30 most important companies with Romanian shareholding was OMV Petrom oil and gas company which, through the two companies considered in the analysis (OMV Petrom Marketing SRL and OMV Petrom SA), posted an aggregate turnover of 35.6 billion lei, up by 6 billion lei from the previous year. The following places in the ranking are occupied, by order of turnover, by the two companies of Rompetrol - Rompetrol Rafinare SA and Rompetrol Downstream SRL, both with mixed Romanian and Dutch shareholders, with an aggregate turnover of 25 billion lei in 2018, 20 billion le more the one year before. According to the Frames analysis, the ranking of the top 10 companies is rounded up by Kaufland Romania SCS (mixed German and Romanian shareholding), with a turnover of 10.8 billion lei; Lidl Discount SRL (7.7 billion lei); Dedeman SRL (7.2 billion lei); Engie SA (6 billion lei); Orange Romania SA (5.7 billion lei), and Romgaz SA (4.96 billion lei). The 2018 ranking also includes a cumulative businesses turnover of 60.7 billion lei posted by: Hidroelectrica SA, Dante International SA (eMag), Electrica Furnizare SA, Mediplus Exim SRL, E.ON Energia SA, Fildas Trading SRL, Altex Romania SA , OMV Petrom Gas SRL, Oltenia Energy Complex, Transelectrica SA, Telekom Romania Communication SRL, Takata Romania SRL, Alro SA, Oscar Downstream SRL, Coca-Cola HBC Romania SRL, Enel Energie Muntenia SA, Enel Energie SA, BlueAir Aviation SA, Nuclearelectrica SA and Telekom Romania Mobile Communications SA. In terms of workforce, the data show that, in 2018, the 30 companies considered in the analysis reported a number of 97,598 employees, down by more than 16,000 from the previous year and by more than 22,000 as against 2016. The analysis of the consulting company Frames was carried out on using financial data reported to the National Companies Registry Office and the Ministry of Public Finance by the companies that also include Romanian shareholders, between 2010 and 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR's Barna on the elimination of special pensions for MPs: We absolutely agree USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said on Saturday that the special pensions of the MPs can be eliminated, while the magistrates and the military's cannot be, given that ''there are international treaties and Constitutional Court decisions' in this (...)



Patriarch Daniel in his service on St. Andrew's Day: Through faith we keep our national identity The Romanian people kept their national identity against the many migrant people, pagans, through faith, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, said in his service delivered during the Holy Liturgy held at the People's Cathedral on St. Andrew's Day. "We have (...)



Royal visit to Iasi to celebrate National Day Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romania Crown and HRH Prince Radu will celebrate this year Romania's National Day in Iasi, as a tribute to Her great-grandparents, King Ferdinand I the Unifier and Queen Mary. The royalties will end thus a series of 75 public events in which (...)



President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew's Day President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message on the occasion on St. Andrew Day, which he called "an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora." "Dear Romanians, I am glad to share the joy of celebrating St. Andrew's Day, the (...)



Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People's Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)



CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.



Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

