Romania Unemployment Rate Drops to 4% in October
Nov 29, 2019
Romania Unemployment Rate Drops to 4% in October.
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched down to 4% in October from 4.1% in September, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.
