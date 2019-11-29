 
Romaniapress.com

November 29, 2019

Romania Unemployment Rate Drops to 4% in October
Nov 29, 2019

Romania Unemployment Rate Drops to 4% in October.
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched down to 4% in October from 4.1% in September, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR's Barna on the elimination of special pensions for MPs: We absolutely agree USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said on Saturday that the special pensions of the MPs can be eliminated, while the magistrates and the military&#39;s cannot be, given that &#39;&#39;there are international treaties and Constitutional Court decisions&#39; in this (...)

Patriarch Daniel in his service on St. Andrew's Day: Through faith we keep our national identity The Romanian people kept their national identity against the many migrant people, pagans, through faith, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, said in his service delivered during the Holy Liturgy held at the People&#39;s Cathedral on St. Andrew&#39;s Day. "We have (...)

Royal visit to Iasi to celebrate National Day Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romania Crown and HRH Prince Radu will celebrate this year Romania&#39;s National Day in Iasi, as a tribute to Her great-grandparents, King Ferdinand I the Unifier and Queen Mary. The royalties will end thus a series of 75 public events in which (...)

President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew's Day President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message on the occasion on St. Andrew Day, which he called "an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora." "Dear Romanians, I am glad to share the joy of celebrating St. Andrew&#39;s Day, the (...)

Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People&#39;s Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)

CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.

Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |