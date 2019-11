Selgros Opens 23rd Store in Romania, Unveils New Medium-Sized Format



Cash & carry chain Selgros, present on the Romanian market since 2001, opened its 23rd store in the country Friday, in the northern city of Baia Mare, under a new format, smaller than the chain's regular hypermarkets. Selgros Opens 23rd Store in Romania, Unveils New Medium-Sized Format.Cash & carry chain Selgros, present on the Romanian market since 2001, opened its 23rd store in the country Friday, in the northern city of Baia Mare, under a new format, smaller than the chain's regular hypermarkets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]