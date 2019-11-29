Holde Agri Invest Eyes EUR10M Investments, Listing On BVB’s Alternative Trading System AeRO



Shareholders of Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, have approved a capital increase of EUR6 million at most, and the company's subsequent listing on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in order to ensure new financing sources for the (...)