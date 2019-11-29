District 3 Mayor Negoita: We have irrevocably won Pantelimon Park



Bucharest District 3 Mayor Robert Negoita announced on Friday that the district’s mayoralty has won "irrevocably" Pantelimon Park, after much of it had been claimed, similarly to the IOR Park. "We have irrevocably won the Pantelimon Park. Not many know that I was in trial with the villains, who, similarly the IOR Park, first modified the urban planning indicators, turned it from park into a residential area. At the same time, they attacked, that - seemingly - based on false documents, on counterfeit expertise they wanted to take our park, a large part of the park, the most attractive, the area close to the subway. The good news is that we have won irrevocably. So they haven’t got any way of appeal, the discussion is over," the mayor told a press conference. Just two weeks before, on November 15, the Bucharest Court of Appeal admitted the nullity of the retrocession of 12 hectares of the Bucharest District 3 IOR Park, District Mayor Robert Negoita said back then in a press briefing delivered right near the respective plot. . "It is a great day for all District 3 residents and, I could say, even for Bucharesters and Romania. I am here to announce a great, a huge success, as the Romanian state is beginning to prove that it is stronger than the land retrocession mafia. (...) For them this is a black day. We have a court ruling delivered in our favor in the lawsuit initiated by the District 3 City Hall. The ruling reads as follows: ’The court admits the request for a trial and acknowledges the absolute nullity of administrative order No. 4333 / 05.05.2005 of the general mayor of Bucharest. The 12 hectares of the IOR Park that have been subject to illegal retrocession will become public domain through this court ruling, "said Negoita.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - authors: Simona Iacob, Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) District 3 Mayor Negoita: We have irrevocably won Pantelimon Park.Bucharest District 3 Mayor Robert Negoita announced on Friday that the district’s mayoralty has won "irrevocably" Pantelimon Park, after much of it had been claimed, similarly to the IOR Park. "We have irrevocably won the Pantelimon Park. Not many know that I was in trial with the villains, who, similarly the IOR Park, first modified the urban planning indicators, turned it from park into a residential area. At the same time, they attacked, that - seemingly - based on false documents, on counterfeit expertise they wanted to take our park, a large part of the park, the most attractive, the area close to the subway. The good news is that we have won irrevocably. So they haven’t got any way of appeal, the discussion is over," the mayor told a press conference. Just two weeks before, on November 15, the Bucharest Court of Appeal admitted the nullity of the retrocession of 12 hectares of the Bucharest District 3 IOR Park, District Mayor Robert Negoita said back then in a press briefing delivered right near the respective plot. . "It is a great day for all District 3 residents and, I could say, even for Bucharesters and Romania. I am here to announce a great, a huge success, as the Romanian state is beginning to prove that it is stronger than the land retrocession mafia. (...) For them this is a black day. We have a court ruling delivered in our favor in the lawsuit initiated by the District 3 City Hall. The ruling reads as follows: ’The court admits the request for a trial and acknowledges the absolute nullity of administrative order No. 4333 / 05.05.2005 of the general mayor of Bucharest. The 12 hectares of the IOR Park that have been subject to illegal retrocession will become public domain through this court ruling, "said Negoita.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - authors: Simona Iacob, Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR's Barna on the elimination of special pensions for MPs: We absolutely agree USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said on Saturday that the special pensions of the MPs can be eliminated, while the magistrates and the military's cannot be, given that ''there are international treaties and Constitutional Court decisions' in this (...)



Patriarch Daniel in his service on St. Andrew's Day: Through faith we keep our national identity The Romanian people kept their national identity against the many migrant people, pagans, through faith, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, said in his service delivered during the Holy Liturgy held at the People's Cathedral on St. Andrew's Day. "We have (...)



Royal visit to Iasi to celebrate National Day Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romania Crown and HRH Prince Radu will celebrate this year Romania's National Day in Iasi, as a tribute to Her great-grandparents, King Ferdinand I the Unifier and Queen Mary. The royalties will end thus a series of 75 public events in which (...)



President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew's Day President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message on the occasion on St. Andrew Day, which he called "an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora." "Dear Romanians, I am glad to share the joy of celebrating St. Andrew's Day, the (...)



Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People's Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)



CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.



Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

