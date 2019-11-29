La Lorraine Romania Invests EUR12.5M In Production Expansion At Its Plant In Campia Turzii



La Lorraine Romania, bakery products manufacturer held by Belgian La Lorraine Bakery Group and distribution company Macromex, has invested EUR12.5 million in its plant in Campia Turzii, which makes frozen prebaked bakery and pastry products, to install a new production line, for the local (...) La Lorraine Romania Invests EUR12.5M In Production Expansion At Its Plant In Campia Turzii.La Lorraine Romania, bakery products manufacturer held by Belgian La Lorraine Bakery Group and distribution company Macromex, has invested EUR12.5 million in its plant in Campia Turzii, which makes frozen prebaked bakery and pastry products, to install a new production line, for the local (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]