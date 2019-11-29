 
Gov’t is preparing bill amending OUG 114 to repeal several articles
The government will prepare a bill for repealing several articles of Emergency ordinance (OUG) 114, provisions that have affected "in an extremely negative way" the business environment, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday. "In the case of any kind of law-making that concerns the business environment, our intention - be it in the fiscal environment, or in any specific field - is to carry out prior consultations (...) We have some things which, in my opinion, need to be resolved immediately, namely Ordinance 114 and I even discussed with my colleagues to prepare an amendment bill for OUG 114 to repeal most of the articles - in the field of energy, in the field of pension funds, in the financial-banking field, overcharging in communications, the ghostly Investment and Development Fund and a lot of other provisions that have negatively affected the business environment, and (...) we will check with you on the final form of the draft law that we intend to adopt in the Government meeting, to ask for its adoption by Parliament," said Orban, at the beginning of the meeting with the representatives of the National Coalition for the Development of Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

