Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2



Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2.Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]