 
Romaniapress.com

November 30, 2019

President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew’s Day
Nov 30, 2019

President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew’s Day.
President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message on the occasion on St. Andrew Day, which he called "an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora." "Dear Romanians, I am glad to share the joy of celebrating St. Andrew’s Day, the First-Called, Romania’s patron saint, with you, for this is a great Christian celebration and also an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora. Today we honour the spiritual identity of the Romanian people, who fulfilled its destiny, the Greater Union, the second day after the celebration of its patron saint, St. Andrew. We also honour Christian love for our neighbour on this day, which guides us in carrying out and achieving the common good. Be it that the celebration of St. Andrew, Romania’s patron saint, to strengthen us in our national unity and cohesion, to bring us peace and prosperity while we are together with our beloved ones, to give many years of happiness to all those who are celebrating their name day today!," its the message of the head of the state. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR's Barna on the elimination of special pensions for MPs: We absolutely agree USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said on Saturday that the special pensions of the MPs can be eliminated, while the magistrates and the military&#39;s cannot be, given that &#39;&#39;there are international treaties and Constitutional Court decisions&#39; in this (...)

Patriarch Daniel in his service on St. Andrew's Day: Through faith we keep our national identity The Romanian people kept their national identity against the many migrant people, pagans, through faith, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, said in his service delivered during the Holy Liturgy held at the People&#39;s Cathedral on St. Andrew&#39;s Day. "We have (...)

Royal visit to Iasi to celebrate National Day Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romania Crown and HRH Prince Radu will celebrate this year Romania&#39;s National Day in Iasi, as a tribute to Her great-grandparents, King Ferdinand I the Unifier and Queen Mary. The royalties will end thus a series of 75 public events in which (...)

Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People&#39;s Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)

CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.

Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Revolution case, postponed until February 21, 2020 The High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania&#39;s Supreme Court, has postponed for February 21, 2020 the debates in the Revolution case, in which former President Ion Iliescu is accused of crimes against humanity. Over 600 persons turned up, on Friday, at the headquarters of the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |