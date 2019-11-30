Patriarch Daniel in his service on St. Andrew’s Day: Through faith we keep our national identity



The Romanian people kept their national identity against the many migrant people, pagans, through faith, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, said in his service delivered during the Holy Liturgy held at the People’s Cathedral on St. Andrew’s Day. "We have two very significant days: November 30 is the day of our unity of faith, our spiritual unity as the Romanian people, and December 1 is the National Day of Romania, the day of the state, of the national unity of the Romanian people. And by this we see the connection between the unity of faith and the unity of the nation. Because through faith we were able to keep our national identity against the many migrating, pagan peoples, who took out country’s territory by assault. But our people, Christianized slowly, but deeply, remained here, through turbulent times. That is why this celebration is full of significance," said Patriarch Daniel. The head of the Romanian Church emphasized that "St. Andrew the Apostle, the First-Called to mission or apostleship, has a special connection with the land of our country and the Romanian people, which is why he is also called the Apostle of the Romanians and the patron saint of Romania." "After the changes of 1989, after the fall of the communist regime, we started to celebrate St. Andrew the Apostle increasingly more and many Romanians became aware that the Holy Apostle Andrew is the apostle of the Romanian nation, the apostle of our Daco-Roman ancestors. Because he preached the Gospel on the territory of our country, in Dobrogea, called Scythia Minor. (...) St. Andrew has long been celebrated especially in parts of Dobrogea, where there is the Cave of St. Andrew, where later there was built a church," the Patriarch said. He reminded that St. Andrew is also the patron saint of the People’s Salvation Cathedral, whose altar was sanctified, on November 25, 2018, by His Holiness Bartholomew the Ecumenical Patriarch, Archbishop of Constantinople. He also brought to mind that a year ago, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilus II, hed the first feast day of the Cathedral. *** St. Andrew’s Day, the First-Called, the patron saint of Romania, is celebrated by the Romanian Orthodox Church on November 30. St. Andrew, a fisherman, brother of St. Peter the Apostle, was first called to proclaim the gospel of Christ, but before being an apostle of the Lord, St. Andrew was a disciple of St. John the Baptist. But when he heard his teacher, when he looked at Jesus, he said, "Behold: The Lamb of God!" (John 1:36), St. Andrew left everything and followed Christ to death and resurrection, witnessing His miracles and Resurrection. St. Andrew first proclaimed Christ to his brother Simon (Peter): "He first found his own brother Simon and said to him, "We have found the Messiah"" (John 1: 41, 41). After the Ascension of the Lord and after the Pentecost, the Apostle Andrew preached Christ in Bithynia, Byzantium, Thrace, Macedonia, the lands around the Black Sea, up to the Danube, Scythia [Dobrogea - editor’s note] and up to Crimea. St. Andrew ended his martyrdom, being crucified, in Patras, near Corinth [Greece - editor’s note], with his head down, on an X-shaped cross, which he has since been called the "Cross of Saint Andrew". The Day of Saint Andrew the Apostle is marked with a red cross in the BOR calendar following a decision of the Holy Synod of 1995. Two years later, in 1997, Saint Andrew the Apostle was proclaimed the patron saint of Romania. The day of November 30 became a national church holiday, following the decision of the Holy Synod of November 14, 2001, subsequently consecrated, by Law no. 147/2012, as a legal holiday when people do not go to work. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) Patriarch Daniel in his service on St. Andrew’s Day: Through faith we keep our national identity.The Romanian people kept their national identity against the many migrant people, pagans, through faith, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, said in his service delivered during the Holy Liturgy held at the People’s Cathedral on St. Andrew’s Day. "We have two very significant days: November 30 is the day of our unity of faith, our spiritual unity as the Romanian people, and December 1 is the National Day of Romania, the day of the state, of the national unity of the Romanian people. And by this we see the connection between the unity of faith and the unity of the nation. Because through faith we were able to keep our national identity against the many migrating, pagan peoples, who took out country’s territory by assault. But our people, Christianized slowly, but deeply, remained here, through turbulent times. That is why this celebration is full of significance," said Patriarch Daniel. The head of the Romanian Church emphasized that "St. Andrew the Apostle, the First-Called to mission or apostleship, has a special connection with the land of our country and the Romanian people, which is why he is also called the Apostle of the Romanians and the patron saint of Romania." "After the changes of 1989, after the fall of the communist regime, we started to celebrate St. Andrew the Apostle increasingly more and many Romanians became aware that the Holy Apostle Andrew is the apostle of the Romanian nation, the apostle of our Daco-Roman ancestors. Because he preached the Gospel on the territory of our country, in Dobrogea, called Scythia Minor. (...) St. Andrew has long been celebrated especially in parts of Dobrogea, where there is the Cave of St. Andrew, where later there was built a church," the Patriarch said. He reminded that St. Andrew is also the patron saint of the People’s Salvation Cathedral, whose altar was sanctified, on November 25, 2018, by His Holiness Bartholomew the Ecumenical Patriarch, Archbishop of Constantinople. He also brought to mind that a year ago, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilus II, hed the first feast day of the Cathedral. *** St. Andrew’s Day, the First-Called, the patron saint of Romania, is celebrated by the Romanian Orthodox Church on November 30. St. Andrew, a fisherman, brother of St. Peter the Apostle, was first called to proclaim the gospel of Christ, but before being an apostle of the Lord, St. Andrew was a disciple of St. John the Baptist. But when he heard his teacher, when he looked at Jesus, he said, "Behold: The Lamb of God!" (John 1:36), St. Andrew left everything and followed Christ to death and resurrection, witnessing His miracles and Resurrection. St. Andrew first proclaimed Christ to his brother Simon (Peter): "He first found his own brother Simon and said to him, "We have found the Messiah"" (John 1: 41, 41). After the Ascension of the Lord and after the Pentecost, the Apostle Andrew preached Christ in Bithynia, Byzantium, Thrace, Macedonia, the lands around the Black Sea, up to the Danube, Scythia [Dobrogea - editor’s note] and up to Crimea. St. Andrew ended his martyrdom, being crucified, in Patras, near Corinth [Greece - editor’s note], with his head down, on an X-shaped cross, which he has since been called the "Cross of Saint Andrew". The Day of Saint Andrew the Apostle is marked with a red cross in the BOR calendar following a decision of the Holy Synod of 1995. Two years later, in 1997, Saint Andrew the Apostle was proclaimed the patron saint of Romania. The day of November 30 became a national church holiday, following the decision of the Holy Synod of November 14, 2001, subsequently consecrated, by Law no. 147/2012, as a legal holiday when people do not go to work. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR's Barna on the elimination of special pensions for MPs: We absolutely agree USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said on Saturday that the special pensions of the MPs can be eliminated, while the magistrates and the military's cannot be, given that ''there are international treaties and Constitutional Court decisions' in this (...)



Royal visit to Iasi to celebrate National Day Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romania Crown and HRH Prince Radu will celebrate this year Romania's National Day in Iasi, as a tribute to Her great-grandparents, King Ferdinand I the Unifier and Queen Mary. The royalties will end thus a series of 75 public events in which (...)



President Iohannis sends message of national unity and cohesion on St. Andrew's Day President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message on the occasion on St. Andrew Day, which he called "an especially important day for all Romanians, at home and in the Diaspora." "Dear Romanians, I am glad to share the joy of celebrating St. Andrew's Day, the (...)



Traian Basescu: Romania will collapse unless investments are made to offset loans for pensions Romania will collapse if no investments are made in parallel with borrowing for the payment of pensions, and the People's Movement Party (PMP) supports the Orban Government but requests that the EU funds are used as a compensation for the loans that have to be raised for pensions, (...)



CBRE To Manage One United Properties Projects in North Bucharest Real estate consultancy company CBRE has been selected to provide property management services for the projects developed by One United Properties in northern Bucharest.



Dental Clinic Chain Dr.Leahu Lists RON10M Bonds on Bucharest Capital Market on Dec 2 Bonds issued by Implant Expert DSO, the company that operates Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, (DRL22) will start trading Monday, December 2, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.



Revolution case, postponed until February 21, 2020 The High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania's Supreme Court, has postponed for February 21, 2020 the debates in the Revolution case, in which former President Ion Iliescu is accused of crimes against humanity. Over 600 persons turned up, on Friday, at the headquarters of the (...)

