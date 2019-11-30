USR’s Barna on the elimination of special pensions for MPs: We absolutely agree
USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said on Saturday that the special pensions of the MPs can be eliminated, while the magistrates and the military’s cannot be, given that ’’there are international treaties and Constitutional Court decisions’ in this respect.
Asked what was decided in relation to the special pensions at the discussion he had on Friday with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos, he said: "The topic of special pensions has been little discussed, we will return to the issue. We will have an opinion that we will present at the regular meetings we will have with Prime Minister Orban. The subject is somewhere in the area of taxation, some caps, where the legislation allows it, and we have also requested what we constantly said we will, namely the elimination of those special pensions that have no justification. However, the special pensions of magistrates, of the army staff cannot be eliminated, because we have international treaties in this respect, and also decisions of the Constitutional Court. But in other professional categories it can be discussed. In what concerns the MPs our message was clear - we totally agree. This is a position that the USR had constantly."
He also added that in the next discussions he will have with the Prime Minister, they will decide on how to promote a normative act on this topic - draft law in Parliament, emergency ordinance or the government taking responsibility. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)
