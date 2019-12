Omer Susli Invests EUR1.5M in First Homelux Store in Bucharest



Businessman Omer Susli will open his first home decor store Homelux in Bucharest, in the Value Center complex developed by Prime Kapital, on December 5. This is the third Homelux store in Romania, after those in Ploiesti and (...)