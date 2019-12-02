President Iohannis: I would like all Romanians living abroad to return home



President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday evening that Romanians defended democracy "in the street, but also in the voting booth", stating that he would like those gone abroad to return home where to find a functional Romania. "The moment of the Union continues to convey a fundamental message to us over time: we are each responsible for the fate of the country! A country that was defined at Alba Iulia as a loyal actor of the democratic world and has proclaimed itself as a nation of free citizens, with European rights and aspirations. As such, the National Day of Romania is also the celebration of democracy, of our fundamental rights and freedoms. The Romanians have understood this message of the past very well when they rose up against the dictatorship in Timisoara, Bucharest and other cities. The national unity has been from the beginning indissolubly linked to the aspiration for a true rule of law and for an inclusive society. Through the way the Romanians have defended the democracy, in the street, but also in the voting booth, our society today continues and reinforces this commitment, and calls on it to be assumed, without compromises, by the political class," said Iohannis, at the reception organized at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on the occasion of the National Day. He affirmed that domestic and international political developments have shown how important it is for Romania to be part of the Euro-Atlantic area. The head of state voiced his hope that Romanians living abroad will return to the country. He considers that "the past cannot be changed, but only assumed, with its good and bad" and called for unity. "Only together are we strong! Only together can we unleash the full potential of our nation! Only united can we harness the immense resources of intelligence and creativity, to deliver the excellence we all know Romanians are capable of. In December 1989, we all believed in the most beautiful and vibrant dream, that of living in a free, modern, European country, where every citizen should feel at home, be protected and raise their children without worrying about tomorrow. As president, I will be totally involved and I will bring my contribution, having all the Romanians, from the country or from abroad by my side, so that this dream will finally become a reality!," concluded Iohannis.

