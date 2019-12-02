Libra Internet Bank, Niro Investment Group Sign EUR24M Financing Agreement For Bucharest Hotel Project



Libra Internet Bank and Niro group of firms have announced the signing of a financing agreement worth EUR24 million for the development of a hotel project in Bucharest's Expozitiei Boulevard, which will be operated by Accor Group, under the Swissôtel (...)