December 2, 2019

Libra Internet Bank, Niro Investment Group Sign EUR24M Financing Agreement For Bucharest Hotel Project
Libra Internet Bank, Niro Investment Group Sign EUR24M Financing Agreement For Bucharest Hotel Project.
Libra Internet Bank and Niro group of firms have announced the signing of a financing agreement worth EUR24 million for the development of a hotel project in Bucharest’s Expozitiei Boulevard, which will be operated by Accor Group, under the Swissôtel (...)

