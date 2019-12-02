Deutsche Telekom Also Closes Subsidiary Of T Systems Division In Romania As Part Of Global Restructuring Program



Germany's Deutsche Telekom Group, which undergoes a full restructuring process of its IT services division, T Systems, globally, in a move to cut costs by EUR600 million, has decided to also close down the subsidiary in Romania, as per a decision made by shareholders and published in the (...) Deutsche Telekom Also Closes Subsidiary Of T Systems Division In Romania As Part Of Global Restructuring Program.Germany's Deutsche Telekom Group, which undergoes a full restructuring process of its IT services division, T Systems, globally, in a move to cut costs by EUR600 million, has decided to also close down the subsidiary in Romania, as per a decision made by shareholders and published in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]