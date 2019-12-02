Iohannis: Romanians prove they desire Romania’s leadership without PSD



Romanians have proved throughout this year - starting with the European Parliament elections, the referendum and the presidential elections - that they desire the leadership of Romania without the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday President Klaus Iohannis, present on Monday at the meeting of the National Political Bureau and the parliamentary groups of the National Liberal Party (PNL). The President stated that the PSD was removed from power only partially and that he desires that at the end of the year 2020 the Social Democrats not be at the leadership of state institutions. "For our opponents though, for the PSD, it is the gravest defeat in the past 30 years. And I believe that it’s good to see things as they are. Our opponent in all the campaigns of recent times - in the European Parliament elections, in the referendum, in the presidential elections - was the PSD. A PSD which was beaten thrice this year. But I believe it’s good to tell you that the PSD was not removed from power but partially. The PSD - and here I address the MPs - you know very well that it has an immense number of MPs, it has a very high number of mayors, of chairpersons of county councils and, as such, we enjoy this victory, but self-sufficiency after this victory would be the gravest mistake for the PNL," said the President, during the meeting taking place in the office of the PNL parliamentary group. He said that the new Government "is doing a very good job", but mentioned that a new poll is coming up and he expects from the PNL "full involvement", so that at the end of the year (2020, ed. n.) the PSD representatives not be at the leadership of state institutions. "We further have elections and I expect from the PNL and the new Ludovic Orban Government, which is doing a very good job already, I expect full involvement, so that at the end of the year 2020 we can offer Romanians what they want: a Romania without PSD. So, to be well understood: a Romania without PSD in the state leadership, in the leadership of political entities. We do not want to send anyone anywhere else than where they belong, but at the leadership of state institutions it’s no longer the place of the PSD and this matter I desire to be very well understood. I have said it many times during the campaign and I will repeat it: PSD has inhibited the development of Romania in the past 30 years and the Romanians proved throughout this year - starting with the European Parliament elections, the referendum and the presidential elections - that they desire the leadership of Romania without the PSD," showed Iohannis. The President added that during the electoral campaign he was in approximately 30 counties (out of 41, except from Bucharest region, ed. n.), where he met over 100,000 people, who sent him an anti-PSD message. The President also told the Liberals that he expects from them viewpoints regarding the campaign, but also on current topics.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Iohannis: Romanians prove they desire Romania’s leadership without PSD.Romanians have proved throughout this year - starting with the European Parliament elections, the referendum and the presidential elections - that they desire the leadership of Romania without the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday President Klaus Iohannis, present on Monday at the meeting of the National Political Bureau and the parliamentary groups of the National Liberal Party (PNL). The President stated that the PSD was removed from power only partially and that he desires that at the end of the year 2020 the Social Democrats not be at the leadership of state institutions. "For our opponents though, for the PSD, it is the gravest defeat in the past 30 years. And I believe that it’s good to see things as they are. Our opponent in all the campaigns of recent times - in the European Parliament elections, in the referendum, in the presidential elections - was the PSD. A PSD which was beaten thrice this year. But I believe it’s good to tell you that the PSD was not removed from power but partially. The PSD - and here I address the MPs - you know very well that it has an immense number of MPs, it has a very high number of mayors, of chairpersons of county councils and, as such, we enjoy this victory, but self-sufficiency after this victory would be the gravest mistake for the PNL," said the President, during the meeting taking place in the office of the PNL parliamentary group. He said that the new Government "is doing a very good job", but mentioned that a new poll is coming up and he expects from the PNL "full involvement", so that at the end of the year (2020, ed. n.) the PSD representatives not be at the leadership of state institutions. "We further have elections and I expect from the PNL and the new Ludovic Orban Government, which is doing a very good job already, I expect full involvement, so that at the end of the year 2020 we can offer Romanians what they want: a Romania without PSD. So, to be well understood: a Romania without PSD in the state leadership, in the leadership of political entities. We do not want to send anyone anywhere else than where they belong, but at the leadership of state institutions it’s no longer the place of the PSD and this matter I desire to be very well understood. I have said it many times during the campaign and I will repeat it: PSD has inhibited the development of Romania in the past 30 years and the Romanians proved throughout this year - starting with the European Parliament elections, the referendum and the presidential elections - that they desire the leadership of Romania without the PSD," showed Iohannis. The President added that during the electoral campaign he was in approximately 30 counties (out of 41, except from Bucharest region, ed. n.), where he met over 100,000 people, who sent him an anti-PSD message. The President also told the Liberals that he expects from them viewpoints regarding the campaign, but also on current topics.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Use of Google services & products generates 4.3 bn lei in annual turnover for Romanian companies (report) The use of Google services and products brings Romanian companies 4.3 billion lei in annual turnover, mainly through the use of Google Search and Google Ads, shows the report 'The impact of Google products in Romania' by British company Public First, presented on Tuesday at a (...)



Rockwool Starts Production in Romanian Factory Danish Rockwool Group has started production in its new Romanian factory, near Ploiesti, following an investment of EUR50 million.



Top Ten Employers in Food and Beverage Industry Have 17,000 Employees The ten largest employers in the food and beverage industry had more than 17,000 employees together in 2018, over 1,300 more than in 2008, ZF has found from the data on the listafirme.ro website and the Trade Register.



Romania's rate of disabled persons was 3.76 pct as of end-June There were 833,131 persons with disabilities registered in Romania as of end-June, of whom 97.88 percent (815,463) are in family care and / or live independently (not institutionalized), while 2.12 percent (17,668) live in residential social assistance public institutions for adults with (...)



Government Paper Yields Up Due to Rise in Budget Deficit and Financing Needs The average yields of government paper are rising fast and the domestic currency has lost ground to the euro in the past month, while the GDP growth slowed down, the inflation went up and the current account and fiscal slippages worsened, as did the increase in public debt, amid international (...)



Cramele Recas Exports 10 Million Liters of Wine Timis County-based winemaker Cramele Recas made 23 million liters of wine this year, 20 million of which bottled wine and the rest bulk wine.



George Puscas, player of the year 2019 nominated at Romanian Football Gala English football team Reading's forward George Puscas (23 years old), was named player of the year 2019 during the Romanian Football Gala that took place on Monday evening during the Bucharest Fashion Week. The title of coach of the year was bestowed on Razvan Lucescu, for managing PAOK (...)

