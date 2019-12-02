 
December 2, 2019

National unemployment rate drops to 2.98 pct this October
Dec 2, 2019

The national unemployment rate was 2.98 percent this October, by 0.35 percentage points less YoY and 0.02 percentage points down compared to the month before, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) said on Monday. The total number of unemployed was 258,737 in October, by 1,898 less compared to the end of the previous month. According to the cited source, 51,267 jobless were collecting unemployment benefit (+2,362 compared to September) and 207,470 were not (-4,261). By residence, there were 80,357 jobless people in urban areas and 178,380 in rural areas. Most unemployed were in the 40 - 49 age bracket (68,433), followed by those aged over 55 (49,173), while unemployment was the lowest in the 25 - 29 age bracket (12,615). By education level, the jobless with no studies or with just primary education account for a significant share of the total number of ANOFM-registered unemployed (27.82 pct), those with completed secondary school account for 28.89 pct of the total, and those with university education for 5.67 pct. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

