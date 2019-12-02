Miroslav Majoroš Renewed as CEO of Telekom Romania



Telekom Romania has renewed the term of Miroslav Majoroš as CEO for another year starting January 1, 2020. Miroslav Majoroš Renewed as CEO of Telekom Romania.Telekom Romania has renewed the term of Miroslav Majoroš as CEO for another year starting January 1, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]