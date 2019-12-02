Romania's rate of disabled persons was 3.76 pct as of end-JuneThere were 833,131 persons with disabilities registered in Romania as of end-June, of whom 97.88 percent (815,463) are in family care and / or live independently (not institutionalized), while 2.12 percent (17,668) live in residential social assistance public institutions for adults with (...)
George Puscas, player of the year 2019 nominated at Romanian Football GalaEnglish football team Reading's forward George Puscas (23 years old), was named player of the year 2019 during the Romanian Football Gala that took place on Monday evening during the Bucharest Fashion Week.
The title of coach of the year was bestowed on Razvan Lucescu, for managing PAOK (...)