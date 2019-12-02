Sibiu Magic Show to take audiences on colorful imagination journey from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8



Swede Carl-Einar Hackner and Belgian Michael Gueulette are coming to Romania for the first time to perform at the ’Sibiu Magic Show’ festival that starts on Thursday at the ’Gong’ Theater, the organizers announced in a release. "Belgian Michael Gueulette, aka Gromic, is coming for the first time to Romania with a wordless show inspired by the world of magicians and clowns. There will be two performances of ’The Gromic Show’, on Thursday, December 5. The roughly 50-minute show is suitable for all age groups. (...) With ’Comedy Magic’, Carl-Einar Hackner steps for the first time in the spotlight in Romania. Highly acclaimed for his flamboyant style, the Swedish artist promises a total show. Actor, musician and illusionist, he proves a unique talent in leaving audiences shocked and ecstatic with numbers that go beyond the limits of showbiz. ’Comedy Magic’ lasts about an hour and is not recommended for ages less than 13. The show is scheduled for Friday, December 6," the ’Gong’ Theater release said. According to the cited source, nine shows created by artists from Romania, Belgium, Lithuania, Italy and Sweden will take the stage as part of the Sibiu Magic Show. "Magician Christianis takes the audiences on a fantastic journey by the time machine to bring the dinosaurs back to life. The new concept of the ’Mysteries of Magic’ includes interactive sleight-of-hand numbers and comic illusions, tricks with scarves, wands, sticks and flying tables. Two performances are scheduled for Thursday, December 5. The show lasts about 50 minutes and is recommended for children over the age of 5," the release said. Robert Tudor brings two shows to the festival, both on December 7: ’The Magic of Childhood’, a colorful, 45-minute performance for children aged over 3, and the sold-out ’Magic Family Show’, in which children and adults become the main actors. A comedy on rock and roll rhythms, ’Katastrofa Show’ was nominated last year the best show at Italy’s ’FanArt on Street’ Festival and at the National Busker Contest Theater aan Twater (Belgium). The 45-minute creation by Andrea Fedi consists of a sequence of fun-filled moments without words, where the public is invited to participate directly in the action. The show is suitable for all age groups, and will be presented on Saturday, December 7. "Poubelle", written and directed especially for Luca Lombardi, highlights all the qualities of the Italian artist in a series of clownery, quick-change, illusionism and circus numbers. The show, which lasts approximately 45 minutes and is recommended for all age groups, is scheduled for Sunday, December 8. "BuBBles Revolution" is one of the most exciting soap balloon shows in Europe. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

