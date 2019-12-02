Leu Gains Ground Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.7777



The Romanian leu has gained ground against the euro by midday Monday and the central bank set the leu's reference rate versus the euro at 4.7777. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]