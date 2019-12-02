JusMin Predoiu to brief ECHR on current situation in Romania



Romanian Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Monday that he would be traveling soon to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), to meet with the ECHR president and explain the situation in Romania regarding increased criminality, to talk about improving the conditions in the penitentiaries and other plans of the Romanian Government related to the judiciary. "It remains to see what the agenda of the president of the ECHR is; today I will get in touch with him, if I do not find him today, tomorrow morning and tomorrow, at the latest, we will see when we can meet. We will go to the ECHR to explain the situation in Romania regarding rising crime rates, the state of play in our plans to improve conditions in penitentiaries," Predoiu said at Parliament House responding to a question about compensatory appeal. He added that, as the National Liberal Party (PNL) National Political Bureau has decided, in the event that Parliament will not vote on a bill to repeal the compensatory appeal the provision will be included in a bill for which passage the government will take responsibility. Predoiu said the compensatory appeal is one of the reasons for him going to ECHR. "That is why we go there, to have all these discussions. (...) We go to explain our plans, we go to explain what the situation in Romania is, why we got at such discussion, why these consequences are related to the wrong way in which the old majority regulated the compensatory appeal," said Predoiu. Regarding the justice crime investigation court section, Predoiu said that at the PNL meeting "nothing was decided in that regard," because the consultation on this has not yet been concluded. "We have consulted with the magistrates, we are still waiting for results and afterwards, after the new president of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) gets elected, we will also discuss the matter inside CSM. At today’s meeting nothing was decided precisely because there is no complete consultation yet and we do not have a point of view of the CSM. On the three measures we will submit to Parliament for passage by taking responsibility for the deadline extension, as was the PNL decision, there is a written point of view from the CSM," said Predoiu. Regarding the contests announced for the position of head of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Predoiu said applications may be submitted starting tomorrow. 