Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday in the plenary session of Parliament dedicated to the National Day that December 1 is the day when we send a thought of gratitude and piety to the ones who 100 years ago overcame any political or personal divergence that they had and chose unity as Romania's destiny. "It's a real honour for me as a representative of the Romanian Government, which got invested only recently, on November 4, to speak to you and to our fellow citizens about the historic and current importance of the National Day of Romania that we celebrate on December 1. This day is, without any doubt, the day when every Romanian wants to forget about the usual noise of our daily life, especially of our political life, and send a thought of piety and gratitude to the ones who 100 years ago overcame any political or personal divergence that they had and chose unity as Romania's destiny. He added that December 1 is the day when Romanians celebrate the bravery of those who fought and sacrificed their lives in the Great War for the union of Romania, and in the very difficult years that followed. "We also celebrate the civic courage of those citizens who, as members of various organisations or participants in public gatherings, said without hesitation their will to make a unique, unitary and democratic Romanian state. December 1, the day of the Alba Iulia Proclamation, is a symbol of all these efforts, of the struggle that took place before and afterwards in the old kingdom and in all the Romanian provinces, for an ideal that had long been born in the minds of Romanian patriots, as a right and as the only possible way to assert our modern nation. As politicians we must read other meanings too in the National Day that teach us precious lessons from the past for the present and for the future. The Union proclaimed in 1918 needed a different kind of political and diplomatic battle in the following years, to obtain the international recognition and respect for the Romanians' will through peace treaties," said the Prime Minister.

