Top Ten Employers in Food and Beverage Industry Have 17,000 Employees



The ten largest employers in the food and beverage industry had more than 17,000 employees together in 2018, over 1,300 more than in 2008, ZF has found from the data on the listafirme.ro website and the Trade Register.